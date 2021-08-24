Digitalisation 'a very important enabler' of recovery in pandemic-hit retail sector, says Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: Digitalisation is “a very important enabler” of recovery for the pandemic-battered retail sector, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Tuesday (Aug 24).

Having an e-commerce platform, for instance, will allow brick and mortar retailers to expand their reach beyond the physical boundaries of their shops and also the Singapore market.

“Digitalisation also helps the retail sector to be more visible, to be more efficient in their operations, as well as provide a lot of flexibility,” Mr Gan told reporters after visiting local fashion retailer Charles & Keith.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated transformation of the industry, but digitalisation is more than just “simply putting (one’s) current physical business online”.

Mr Gan said: “As we encourage and support the retail sector to (go digital), we must also at the same time help them to transform their business model, think about it from a digital business point of view.”

Citing Charles & Keith as an example, the minister noted how the retailer now has software that uploads feedback from customers directly to its design team, allowing the company to respond quickly to changes in consumer demands.

The retailer’s marketing team also taps on a digital tool to monitor worldwide sales in real time, as well as trends among their products based on what customers are searching for online.

“So I think digitalisation is a very important enabler for the retail sector to be able to emerge from COVID-19 stronger. I'm quite confident that the retail sector will be able to recover and do well when we reach a COVID-19 resilient state,” Mr Gan said.