Discord down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
Discord says 'rolled back problem' after outage hits thousands

FILE PHOTO: Discord app logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Feb 2022 03:43AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 04:03AM)
:Discord said on Tuesday it had "rolled back" a problem that had prompted thousands of users to report issues with the messaging platform.

More than 44,000 users had reported issues with Discord on Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Discord said the problem had caused issues with sending messages, logging in and accessing videos on its platform.

"Keeping an eye on the fix and the recovery!" Discord's status page said. https://discordstatus.com

Discord, which allows public and private groups to gather and chat by text, audio and video, has expanded from a gamers club to all types of communities, including sports fans, music groups and cryptocurrency investors.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

