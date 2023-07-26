Logo
Business

Dish Network partners with Amazon to offer wireless services
Business

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge on Interstate Route 95 in New York City, New York, U.S., October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 08:11PM (Updated: 26 Jul 2023 08:34PM)
:Dish Network Corp is partnering with Amazon.com to sell wireless postpaid service plans through its platform, and offer unlimited mobile services to Prime customers for a fixed price of $25 a month.

Boost Infinite, a unit of Dish Network, said on Wednesday its Infinite SIM kit will be sold through Amazon in the United States, and will offer discounts to Prime members for unlimited talking, texting and data services.

Talks of the U.S. satellite TV service provider's tie up with Amazon were first reported in May.

Shares of Dish rose 8.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

