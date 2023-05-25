Logo
Business

Dish Network surges after report of talks to sell wireless plans via Amazon
FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network receiver hangs on a house in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

25 May 2023 09:25PM (Updated: 25 May 2023 09:41PM)
:Shares of Dish Network Corp surged over 15 per cent on Thursday, after a report said the company was in talks to sell its wireless plans through Amazon.com Inc .

The potential tie-up would open up a large sales channel for Dish Network, which has been investing to grow its wireless business.

Details of the new phone plans sold through Amazon's U.S. website could be announced as soon as June, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dish Network is a customer of Amazon's cloud-computing services. Both Dish and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

