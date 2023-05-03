Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry

"As time goes by, the complexity and level of these products will be higher, and the prices linked to producing them will decrease," said Arik Kaufman, the chief executive of Steakholder Foods.

A glass dish slides back and forth in the 3D printer, the white finger-length fillet building mass with each pass. It has the flakiness of traditional fish and when fried and seasoned it is hard to tell the difference.

The process is simpler than with beef, but there are some disadvantages.

Cow stem cells have been studied extensively but much less is known about fish, said Umami's chief executive, Mihir Pershad.

"We have to figure out what the cells like to eat, how they like to grow, and there's just not so much literature to start from," he said.

"The number of scientists, you can imagine, working on fish stem cell biology is a small fraction of those working on animal cells and human cells."