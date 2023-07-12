Logo
Disney explores strategic options for India business - WSJ
FILE PHOTO: A portion of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

12 Jul 2023 04:35AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 04:41AM)
:Walt Disney is exploring strategic options for its Star India business, including a joint venture or a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has talked to at least one bank about ways to help the India business grow, while sharing some of the costs, according to the report.

The talks are in the early stages and it is unclear which options, if any, Disney might pursue, WSJ said.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Source: Reuters

