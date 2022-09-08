Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 -former CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 -former CEO

Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 -former CEO
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 -former CEO
Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film 'The King's Man' at Leicester Square in London, Britain December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
08 Sep 2022 08:37AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 08:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said the entertainment giant had determined that a "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016, when it weighed a purchase of the social network.

Iger said the Walt Disney Co and Twitter Inc boards were prepared to enter negotiations when he got cold feet. He said that, with Twitter's help, Disney had learned that a substantial portion - though not a majority - of users were fake.

"I remember discounting the value," as a result, Iger said, in remarks Wednesday at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills.

It's not clear what Iger meant by "substantial."

Musk has accused Twitter of withholding data on the true number of bot and spam accounts on the platform and is using the issue as his reason for dropping his $44 billion offer to buy the company. Twitter has sued Musk to hold him to the deal, and the trial will begin on Oct. 17.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.