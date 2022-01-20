Disney names Rebecca Campbell as new international content group lead

:Walt Disney Co on Wednesday named company executive Rebecca Campbell as the lead for its new hub for international content creation to expand regional content for its streaming services.

Campbell will oversee the creation of more locally produced content to fuel the growth of Disney+, Hulu, and Star+, as these video streaming services expand globally.

Since the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, the company’s streaming business has expanded rapidly, with its service amassing a total of 179 million subscribers through the end of fiscal 2021. The company plans to double the number of countries where its flagship Disney+ service is available to 160 countries by the end of fiscal 2023.

Disney's announcement that it would invest in local content mirrors Netflix Inc's strategy. The dominant streaming service has capitalized on the global popularity of series developed outside the United States, including its most recent hit, the dystopian South Korean drama "Squid Game."

Campbell will continue overseeing Disney's international media teams, in addition to her expanded role as chair of international content and operations, the company said. She will report to Chief Executive Bob Chapek.

Another Disney executive, Michael Paull, was promoted to a newly created role of president of Disney Streaming, overseeing Disney+, ESPN+ and India's Star+. The executive joined Disney in 2017 after the acquisition of the streaming technology company Bamtech Media, where he was CEO.

