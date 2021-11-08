Logo
Disney offers streaming service discount for a month to boost subscribers
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for the Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

08 Nov 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 05:52PM)
Walt Disney Co said on Monday it was offering a month of Disney+ for US$1.99 for a limited period, as the entertainment giant seeks to stem a slowdown in paid user growth at its streaming service.

The promotion will begin on Nov. 8 and will be valid for aweek through Nov. 14 for new and eligible returning subscribersin the United States and some other countries, Disney said in astatement.

Disney, which charges US$7.99 per month for its streamingservice in the United States, recently hinted at a slowdown insubscriber growth in Disney+, leading to a rare Wall Streetdowngrade.

Disney+, which has "Star Wars" and "Avengers" franchises inits portfolio, picked up more new subscribers during theCOVID-19 pandemic as theater closures prompted more people toturn to digital streaming to quench their entertainment needs.

As part of the promotions marking the launch of Disney+ twoyears ago, the company said it would provide other offersincluding an early entry into its theme parks for eligiblesubscribers.

Disney will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

