Disney warns restructuring could result in impairment charges
Traders work at the post where Walt Disney Co. stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

30 Nov 2022 06:40AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 06:53AM)
:Walt Disney Co on Tuesday said it anticipates organizational and operational changes in the company that could result in impairment charges, according to a regulatory filing.

The changes follow Bob Iger's return as Disney's chief executive officer.

Disney said Iger's mandate is to put the company on the path for renewed growth. As he sets a strategic direction for the company, Disney said it anticipates changes in the coming months.

On the first day on the job, Iger announced plans to restructure the Disney Media and Entertainment Division, a unit his predecessor created in October 2020 to centralize the distribution of content.

The restructuring and change in business strategy, once determined, could result in impairment charges, the company said in its filing.

Read more:

'Boomerang CEOs' don't always work out; Disney hopes this one bucks trend

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

Source: Reuters

