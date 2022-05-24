Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky

Dividend payouts hit first quarter record, but outlook rocky

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

24 May 2022 08:04AM (Updated: 24 May 2022 08:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Mining and oil firms led an 11 per cent jump in dividend payouts to a first-quarter record of $302.5 billion, according to a closely-watched global report, though it warned companies face a growing number of challenges in the months ahead.

The war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, high energy and commodity prices, rapid inflation and rising interest rates are all likely to impact companies' dividend prospects, according to British asset management group Janus Henderson.

"These challenges also mean greater uncertainty that is likely to affect corporate decision making. The impact on dividends is likely to show up beyond 2022, but it is important to remember that dividends are much less volatile than profits," said Jane Shoemake, a client portfolio manager for global equity income at Janus Henderson.

Payouts to shareholders have rebounded after falling during the pandemic.

All business sectors in Janus Henderson's index saw higher dividends year-on-year in the first quarter, with mining and oil companies recording the fastest growth, both up almost a third.

BHP topped the list of the world's biggest dividend payers in the quarter, followed by Swiss pharmaceuticals group Novartis.

Danish shipping group Maersk was the third largest, having also recorded the biggest single dividend increase as the company benefitted from the disruption in global supply chains, according to the report.

Overall 94 per cent of companies in the index increased or maintained dividend levels, and every region saw double-digit growth.

Janus Henderson expects global dividends for 2022 to reach $1.54 trillion, up 4.6 per cent from the $1.47 trillion paid out in 2021, and over a fifth higher than in 2020. Payouts have more than doubled since 2009, when its global dividend index began.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us