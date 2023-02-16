DocuSign to lay off 10% of workers in second round of cuts

Digital document signature product provider DocuSign Inc said on Thursday that it would cut about 10 per cent of its workforce, its second round of layoffs in five months.

The company, which has seen slower growth in 2022 after a pandemic boom, announced a 9 per cent job reduction in September.

After a 200 per cent gain in its stock price in 2020, the pandemic darling's shares fell by nearly a third in 2021 and by 64 per cent last year.

DocuSign expects to take charges of $25 million to $35 million on the restructuring plan, with the majority being incurred in the quarter ending April 30.

As of Jan. 31, 2022, the company had 7,461 employees, according to a regulatory filing.