Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dogecoin jumps after Musk tweets Tesla merchandise 'buyable' with the token
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dogecoin jumps after Musk tweets Tesla merchandise 'buyable' with the token

Dogecoin jumps after Musk tweets Tesla merchandise 'buyable' with the token

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Dogecoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Jan 2022 03:29PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 03:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin jumped on Friday after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said the electric carmaker will accept it as payment for merchandise.

"Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," Musk tweeted.

His mid-December tweet saying such use of dogecoin will be allowed on a test basis sent the cryptocurrency up more than 20per cent.

Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up 18per cent to above $0.2 after Friday's tweet.

Musk's tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the "people's crypto", buoyed the meme coin and caused it to soar roughly 4,000per cent in 2021.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us