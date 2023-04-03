Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dolce & Gabbana plans US, Spain and Maldives real estate projects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dolce & Gabbana plans US, Spain and Maldives real estate projects

Dolce & Gabbana plans US, Spain and Maldives real estate projects

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian designers Dolce & Gabbana is seen at a branch office at Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, Switzerland September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

03 Apr 2023 11:00PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italian fashion group Dolce & Gabbana said on Monday it would enter the real estate sector, with two residential schemes in the United States and Spain and a hospitality project in the Maldives.

Dolce & Gabbana said it would join forces with JDS Development Group in Miami and Sierra Blanca Estates in Marbella for the residential projects, while DarGlobal would be its partner in the Maldives.

No financial details were disclosed.

In the last two decades many luxury groups have got into real estate, with brands such as Armani or Versace opening hotels under their own names.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.