Nov 18 : The dollar was pinned at a 19-month high on Wednesday as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month.

Ever since Chairman Kevin Warsh stopped offering markets highly valued forward guidance on the central bank's policy actions, economic data and commentary from influential policymakers have been the strongest source for investors trying to gauge the Fed's next move.

Better-than-expected retail sales data on Tuesday on the back of hotter-than-expected inflation data last week have left markets fully pricing a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, and seeing a small chance of a 50-bp rise, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

Influential Fed policymaker, New York's John Williams, said on Tuesday he favoured tighter monetary policy, although he pushed back against the need to shift to a more aggressive path of action.

Analysts also said the dollar's rally could be close to running out of steam with the December hike already expected.

"To push the dollar meaningfully higher from here, we'll probably need to see markets pricing in a more aggressive rate path into 2027," Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone, said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 103.8 marking a fresh April 2025 high.

Traders see the benchmark Fed rate rising by around 75 basis points 12 months from now to the range of 4.50 per cent to 4.75 per cent, the CME FedWatch Tool showed. New York's Williams along with Governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak later in the day.

Minutes from the US Fed's policy meeting last month, where it left interest rates unchanged, are also due on Wednesday and will be scrutinized by traders.

The dollar's rally has pushed its peers to multi-month lows.

The euro was down 0.3 per cent at $1.0965 and briefly marked a fresh April 2025 low.

Sterling lost 0.3 per cent to a one-month low of $1.3161 after UK data pointed to underlying inflation staying steady in October from the month before, dampening expectations for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England.

Earlier in the day, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to tighten policy further, which kept a lid on the yen's losses. The yen was flat at 159.3 per dollar and was close to levels at which Japanese authorities intervened in July to shore up the drooping currency.

Pepperstone's Wu said that in the event of higher US rates, the yen might not benefit very much from BOJ rate hikes, raising the risks for potential intervention if there is a rapid or disorderly move of the currency beyond 160.