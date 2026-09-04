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Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations
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Business

Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations

Dollar bounces as US jobs growth beats expectations

U.S. dollar, Euro, Yen and Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration taken May 4, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Sep 2026 09:34AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2026 08:47PM)
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NEW YORK, Sept 4 : The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added 162,000 jobs in August, well above the 56,000 additions expected by economists.

The data follows after an unexpected 23,000 job decline in July. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last up 0.37 per cent on the day 99.33, with the euro down 0.28 per cent at $1.1592.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.41 per cent to 156.45 per dollar.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters
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