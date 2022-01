NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, but in line with economists' expectations.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.3per cent at 95.339, its lowest since Nov. 15.

