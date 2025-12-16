Dollar drops against peers after delayed US data shows jobs growth

NEW YORK, Dec 16 : The U.S. dollar extended losses against major peers on Tuesday following the release of delayed economic data showing stronger-than-expected jobs growth that signals the Federal Reserve might be cautious in continuing to cut interest rates in the near term.

The U.S. economy added 64,000 jobs in November, surpassing an estimate from economists polled by Reuters. That came after the economy shed 105,000 jobs in October, according to Labor Department data.

The employment report was delayed because of the 43-day U.S. federal government shutdown.

The U.S. dollar eased against its peers following the data. It was last down 0.08 per cent to 0.795 against the Swiss franc while the euro was up 0.09 per cent to $1.1763 against the greenback.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.11 per cent to 98.15.