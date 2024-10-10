Dollar edges down against yen after uptick in US inflation

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar edged lower against the yen on Thursday after data showed a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation in September even though prices were on a downward trend, allowing the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates.

Labor Department data on Thursday showed that the consumer price index increased 0.2 per cent in September. In the 12 months through September the CPI climbed 2.4 per cent, which was the smallest year-on-year rise since February 2021.

The greenback was down 0.54 per cent at 148.50 yen after rising to as high as 149.58 yen for the first time since Aug. 2.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six key rivals including the yen and euro, was down 0.09 per cent to 102.780 after hitting its highest since August 16.