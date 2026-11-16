Dollar extends rally, yen looks past soft Japan GDP data

GDANSK, Nov 16 : The dollar held at April 2025 highs on Monday as markets awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh for clues on the US interest-rate outlook and investors looked through an unexpected third-quarter contraction in the Japanese economy.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced for a fifth straight day, up 0.1 per cent at 103.52, its highest in 19 months.

The dollar was buoyed last week after hawkish comments from several Fed officials and hotter-than-expected US inflation data raised bets for a quicker pace of rate hikes.

Pushback from more dovish Fed policymakers this week, or negative news on the equities front, could undermine the dollar, said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, though he added it was unlikely Warsh's appearance later on Monday would move money markets.

"The point he's been trying to send across the market has really been 'we're not going to be guiding you every step of the way'," Pesole said.

On the other hand, if third-quarter earnings of AI industry bellwether Nvidia disappoint on Tuesday– on top of former CEO Jensen Huang's departure saga – and Anthropic's Thursday debut falls short of lofty investor expectations, the dollar could face some downside pressure, Pesole added.

Most other currency pairs held steady on Monday. The euro traded 0.1 per cent lower at $1.1010, the pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.3189, the Australian dollar was down 0.3 per cent at $0.6751 and its kiwi counterpart dropped 0.2 per cent to $0.5516.

YEN INTERVENTION RISK

The yen strengthened 0.1 per cent against the dollar, but was still near two-month lows as markets assessed how the latest Japanese GDP data might affect the policy outlook for the Bank of Japan.

Asia's second-largest economy contracted by an annualised 0.1 per cent in the July-September quarter, data showed, weaker than expectations of 0.3 per cent growth.

The yen fluctuated between gains and losses without moving too far, trading flat against the dollar at 159.59 yen and 0.1 per cent stronger against the euro at 175.81 yen, close to levels where US and Japanese authorities are believed to have intervened earlier this year.

"Unless weakness spreads into wages, services and underlying domestic demand, the BOJ is likely to look through the soft patch," said Masahiko Loo, chief fixed-income strategist at State Street Investment Management in Tokyo.

"The yen may take the initial hit, but expect strong resistance to further weakness in the 160s," he added. "Intervention risk rises, while the risk-reward of adding fresh yen shorts becomes increasingly unattractive at these levels."

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 89.7 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting ending on December 9, while assigning a 10.3 per cent likelihood to a bigger 50-basis-point hike, down from 11.5 per cent on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Traders have priced in four rate hikes by September next year, albeit by a slim margin, the tool shows.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin fell 1.2 per cent to $64,261, remaining fragile after a three-day rout that took the biggest digital asset to a four-month low during the weekend, while ether dropped 1.3 per cent to $1,794.