NEW YORK, Nov 20 : The dollar fell broadly on Friday as a weeks-long rally fueled by bets on a hawkish Federal Reserve lost momentum, but waning appetite for riskier currencies limited the losses.

The dollar index fell 0.2 per cent to 103.75, just short of the 103.9 level it touched in the previous session, its highest since April 2025. The index was on track to snap an eight-session winning streak and is up 1.7 per cent so far this month.

The dollar's rally accelerated on November 10, when hotter-than-expected US inflation data reinforced bets that the Fed would tighten policy and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50-basis-point hike in December should be considered.

"I think the momentum has stalled for the dollar ... but I think it's a little bit early to pick a top for the dollar," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets.

US Treasury yields dropped on Friday as a multitude of AI-related concerns weighed on global stocks and Anthropic's record market debut on Thursday did little to revive investor confidence. On Friday, investors sought out safe-haven assets. Lower Treasury yields also boosted the relative appeal of the Swiss franc. The dollar slipped 0.5 per cent against the franc.

"When US rates are falling, low-yielding currencies look better," Chandler said.

Still, strategists see the dollar continuing to draw some support from the outlook for a hawkish Fed.

Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said that while there is only a weak case for another steep correction in equities, "there is no reason for the Fed to drop its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon."

He pointed to the release next week of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a key inflation gauge for the Fed, which Turner said will likely confirm that the US central bank needs to act.

"For FX, that means a continued strong dollar and continued pressure on popular carry trades," he said.

In FX carry trades, investors borrow in low-yielding currencies, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, to fund purchases of higher-yielding assets elsewhere, often in emerging markets.

YEN FIRMS ON INFLATION DATA

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.5 per cent to 158.85, still close to levels at which Japanese authorities intervened in July to shore up the drooping currency.

"The yen has jumped today, helped by lower US rates and firm Japanese October CPI," Chandler said.

Japan's annual core inflation accelerated to 2.2 per cent in October, staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target for a second straight month and pointing to broadening price pressures that strengthen the case for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Analysts at Capital Economics argue that the yen's recent weakness is unlikely to last. With long-term inflation expectations now around target, further increases in yields would be mostly in real terms, which, combined with their view that US yields will fall, should prove yen-positive, the analysts said.

Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.1 per cent, but remained near a one-year low against the dollar at $1.31065.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin slipped to a fresh four-month low as investors avoided riskier investments. Bitcoin was last trading roughly flat on the day at $61,442.