Dollar firm ahead of payrolls; kiwi shrugs off rate hike

SINGAPORE : The dollar inched higher in choppy trade on Wednesday amid heightened nerves about the global growth outlook and as traders awaited U.S. jobs data for a clue on the timing of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate for the first time in seven years, but the well-telegraphed hike was expected and the New Zealand dollar barely budged.

The kiwi was last 0.3per cent weaker at US$0.6931 and the greenback posted similar gains elsewhere. [NZD/]

The euro was pinned below US$1.16 and last bought US$1.1590, scarcely higher than the 14-month low of US$1.1563 it struck last week. The yen eased to a one-week low of 111.64 per dollar and was within range of the 18-month trough of 112.08 that it visited last Thursday.

The Australian dollar weakened 0.3per cent to US$0.7267.

The greenback has won support as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases this year and lay the ground for an exit from pandemic-era interest rate settings well before central banks in Europe and Japan.

"Interest rate differentials are starting to have more of an influence on currencies than they have for quite some time," said Kim Mundy, analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney, as an era of suppressed super-low rates starts to end.

"Now that the Fed is starting to look to taper and look to the exit, we think we might see a lift in market pricing for rate hikes which will help to support the USD," she added.

Fed funds futures markets are priced for rate hikes to begin around November 2022, but anticipate rates topping out at just over 1per cent through most of 2025 even though Fed members project rates reaching 1.75per cent in 2024.

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is seen as crucial to informing the Fed's tone and timing, especially should the figures wildly impress or disappoint. Private payrolls figures, a sometimes unreliable guide, are due around 1215 GMT.

A large miss on market expectations for around 428,000 jobs to have been added in September could dampen expectations for Friday's broader figure, which is forecast at 473,000.

DOLLAR IN CHARGE

Elsewhere, commodity-linked currencies drew support from oil prices, which have surged to three-year highs. The Canadian dollar sits near a one-month peak and is close to testing its 200-day moving average. Against the euro, the Canadian dollar hit a 19-month high overnight.

Sterling has recovered some of last week's sharp selloff against the dollar but lost momentum through the Asia session and it steadied at US$1.3616 and held just below Tuesday's three-week peak on the euro.

In New Zealand a 25 basis point rate hike and familiar hawkish tone from the central bank turned out to be a non-event for traders and did little to shift the currency or expectations for further hikes in November and February.

"We're on a path towards a series of rate hikes and the market is well priced for that," said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington. For the kiwi, that means "the U.S. dollar is in charge," he said.

"That's about the Fed, really, but globally what we're seeing in China and the energy crunch we're seeing in Europe all feeds into the mix and all makes markets nervous which adds to support for the dollar."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0220 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1591 US$1.1597 -0.06per cent -5.14per cent +1.1600 +1.1588

Dollar/Yen

111.6050 111.4200 +0.12per cent +8.00per cent +111.6400 +111.5000

Euro/Yen

129.36 129.25 +0.09per cent +1.92per cent +129.4500 +129.2400

Dollar/Swiss

0.9288 0.9283 +0.07per cent +5.00per cent +0.9291 +0.9286

Sterling/Dollar

1.3620 1.3622 -0.02per cent -0.32per cent +1.3631 +1.3613

Dollar/Canadian

1.2591 1.2581 +0.09per cent -1.11per cent +1.2601 +1.2579

Aussie/Dollar

0.7270 0.7291 -0.28per cent -5.49per cent +0.7293 +0.7265

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6935 0.6957 -0.32per cent -3.43per cent +0.6979 +0.6931

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast & Simon Cameron-Moore)