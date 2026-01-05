TOKYO, ‌Jan 5 : The dollar started the first full trading week of the New Year on the front foot, rising to a 3-1/2-week peak versus the euro and a two-week high against the yen.

Currency traders largely looked past the United States' weekend raid in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, focusing instead on ‌a slate of U.S. macroeconomic indicators due this week ‌that could be crucial in steering Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar added 0.1 per cent to $1.1704 per euro, and earlier strengthened as far as $1.170025 for the first time since December 11.

It climbed 0.2 per cent to 157.08 yen after reaching 157.255 for the first time since December 22.

"I dare say the FX complex is ‍not much of a reflection of risks stemming from Venezuela, but more about what the U.S. data is going to tell us about the Fed's policy path," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

A recent run of ​resilient U.S. data has markets ‌contemplating a potentially slower pace of interest rate cuts this year, he said.

The data rollout this week begins with ISM manufacturing figures ​on Monday and culminates with the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Traders currently ⁠expect two U.S. rate cuts this ‌year, according to LSEG calculations based on futures.

Investors are also awaiting ​U.S. President Donald Trump's choice for the next Fed chair, with Jerome Powell's term ending in May. Trump has said he ‍will announce his pick this month, and has said Powell's successor will be "someone ⁠who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot."

The dollar advanced 0.1 per cent to $1.3443 per British ​pound, and gained 0.1 per cent ‌to C$1.3745.

The Aussie declined 0.2 per cent to $0.6682.