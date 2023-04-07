Dollar firms as US jobs report backs Fed hike in May

NEW YORK : The dollar strengthened on Friday after data showed an increase in jobs in the world's largest economy last month, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates next month.

Prior to the jobs report, the rate futures market had been betting that the Fed would pause at the May policy meeting. The market has now priced in a 70 per cent chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps), though multiple rate cuts have also been factored in by the end of the year.

Friday's data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 236,000 in March, in line with forecasts of 239,000. Data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 per cent from 3.6 per cent in February. Average hourly earnings, which reflect wage inflation, rose 0.3 per cent in March after gaining 0.2 per cent in February.

"Federal Reserve officials are likely to continue delivering their higher-for-longer message in the run-up to the May policy meeting, supporting expectations for a final rate hike and putting a floor under the dollar," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

"That said, recent data would suggest that the economic risk backdrop is turning more negative - if inflation and retail sales numbers disappoint in coming weeks, all bets are off," he added.

Liquidity has thinned in the hours following the release of the jobs number ahead of the Easter weekend. Some European markets are also closed on Monday.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.1 per cent to 102.03. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.3 per cent at 132.10 yen while the euro was 0.1 per cent weaker at $1.0910.

The greenback gained 0.2 per cent versus the Swiss franc to 0.9049 francs. Sterling likewise fell against the dollar, down 0.2 per cent at $1.2412.

Analysts also said that while the jobs report showed strong gains, there are sectors that have seen moderate declines specifically the manufacturing and construction industries.

"(This) should be an encouraging sign to the Fed some effects of monetary policy are starting to take hold," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist, at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis, in emailed comments.

With nonfarm payrolls out of the way, investors are now focused on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for the month of March. Economists polled by Reuters expect core CPI of 0.4 per cent last month and 5.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Tom Simons, U.S. economist, at Jefferies, wrote that he expects CPI "will continue to show uncomfortably high core inflation pressure."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 12:20PM (1620 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 102.0200 101.9100 +0.14 per cent -1.420 per cent +102.3000 +101.8700

Euro/Dollar $1.0910 $1.0921 -0.11 per cent +1.82 per cent +$1.0922 +$1.0876

Dollar/Yen 132.1000 131.7700 +0.28 per cent +0.79 per cent +132.3650 +131.5200

Euro/Yen 144.17 143.88 +0.20 per cent +2.76 per cent +144.1900 +143.6000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9049 0.9045 +0.10 per cent -2.08 per cent +0.9080 +0.9035

Sterling/Dollar $1.2412 $1.2438 -0.18 per cent +2.67 per cent +$1.2455 +$1.2390

Dollar/Canadian 1.3501 1.3493 +0.18 per cent -0.24 per cent +1.3530 +1.3487

Aussie/Dollar $0.6651 $0.6673 -0.12 per cent -2.22 per cent +$0.6691 +$0.6641

Euro/Swiss 0.9875 0.9879 -0.04 per cent -0.20 per cent +0.9890 +0.9862

Euro/Sterling 0.8788 0.8777 +0.13 per cent -0.63 per cent +0.8790 +0.8766

NZ $0.6232 $0.6245 +0.04 per cent -1.61 per cent +$0.6270 +$0.6210

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 10.4820 10.4410 +0.37 per cent +6.79 per cent +10.5140 +10.4540

Euro/Norway 11.4485 11.3992 +0.43 per cent +9.10 per cent +11.4640 +11.4025

Dollar/Sweden 10.4578 10.4224 +0.16 per cent +0.48 per cent +10.4762 +10.4219

Euro/Sweden 11.4067 11.3883 +0.16 per cent +2.31 per cent +11.4216 +11.3787