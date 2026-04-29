Dollar gains after Fed keeps rates unchanged

NEW YORK, April 29 : The dollar strengthened against major currencies on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, with markets also on edge over as the U.S.-Israel war with Iran shows little sign of easing.

The Fed’s 8–4 vote marked its most divided decision since 1992, underscoring the challenge incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will face in pushing for rate cuts. Current Chair Jerome Powell’s term ends on May 15.

The euro slipped 0.29 per cent to $1.1679, while sterling fell 0.31 per cent to $1.34765.