NEW YORK, : The dollar gained on Friday after data showed slower than expected U.S. jobs growth and as financial markets braced for a ‌probable Supreme Court decision ‌that could strike down President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The U.S. economy added 50,000 jobs in December, according to Labor Department data on ‍Friday. That was lower than an estimate of 60,000 jobs growth forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The ​dollar rose ‌across peer currencies as the data suggests the Federal Reserve ​could leave interest rates unchanged later ⁠this month.

The greenback was ‌up 0.38 per cent to 157.42 against the Japanese ​yen and was up 0.09 per cent against the Swiss franc.

The euro ‍was down 0.14 per cent against the dollar ⁠at $1.1644. The dollar index rose 0.13 per cent to 99.01.

