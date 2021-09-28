Dollar hits 10-1/2-month high as Treasury yields surge

NEW YORK/LONDON :The U.S. dollar climbed to its highest level in more than 10 months on Tuesday, while other major G10 currencies weakened, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields made the greenback more attractive to investors.

U.S. Treasury yields have surged since the end of last week, after the Federal Reserve said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and hinted that interest rate hikes may follow.

On Tuesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month peak, and were last up five basis points at 1.5374per cent.

"Currencies are completely fixated on what's happening in the Treasury market," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"Expectations are also pretty high that infrastructure spending is going to get done and we're going to see a lot more Treasury issuance and this is just going to drive up yields and the dollar is going to be supported by it," he added.

In mid-morning trading in New York, the U.S. dollar index hit its highest level since early November and was last up 0.4per cent at 93.750.

Risk aversion exacerbated the currency market moves, said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, with equity markets down.

The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was down 0.5per cent at USUS$0.7249.

The euro was down 0.2per cent versus the dollar at US$1.1676. Earlier in the session, it hit a six-week low of US$1.1672.

"Amidst the many cross-currents in FX markets right now - energy, Evergrande, U.S. debt ceiling, Delta - one theme that seems to be gaining traction is that the market lies on the cusp of re-assessing the path for the Fed tightening cycle," ING strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"A big move higher in the short-end is the key reason why we are bullish on the dollar, particularly from 2Q next year, but we will closely monitor and re-assess whether that move needs to come earlier - largely a function of timing the take-off in short-end rates."

The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest level in nearly three months against the dollar. The greenback was last up 0.5per cent at 111.60 yen..

The yen is the G10 currency most correlated with U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said in a note to clients.

Minutes from the Bank of Japan's July meeting showed that some central bank policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery.

The British pound, meanwhile, was down 1.2per cent at US$1.3535. The currency jumped last week after a hawkish tone by the Bank of England, but analysts struck a cautious note on the currency as Britain struggled with supply chain chaos due to a shortage of truck drivers.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:51AM (1351 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 93.7890 93.4110 +0.42per cent 4.232per cent +93.8050 +93.3600

Euro/Dollar US$1.1672 US$1.1695 -0.20per cent -4.47per cent +US$1.1704 +US$1.1672

Dollar/Yen 111.6150 111.0100 +0.55per cent +8.03per cent +111.6350 +110.9350

Euro/Yen 130.26 129.79 +0.36per cent +2.63per cent +130.3600 +129.6800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9301 0.9257 +0.48per cent +5.13per cent +0.9301 +0.9259

Sterling/Dollar US$1.3530 US$1.3706 -1.28per cent -0.96per cent +US$1.3717 +US$1.3531

Dollar/Canadian 1.2689 1.2629 +0.48per cent -0.35per cent +1.2689 +1.2594

Aussie/Dollar US$0.7233 US$0.7287 -0.73per cent -5.97per cent +US$0.7311 +US$0.7231

Euro/Swiss 1.0854 1.0824 +0.28per cent +0.43per cent +1.0857 +1.0826

Euro/Sterling 0.8624 0.8538 +1.01per cent -3.50per cent +0.8628 +0.8526

NZ US$0.6952 US$0.7014 -0.83per cent -3.15per cent +US$0.7026 +US$0.6950

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.6495 8.6010 +0.58per cent +0.75per cent +8.6615 +8.5990

Euro/Norway 10.0959 10.0530 +0.43per cent -3.55per cent +10.1137 +10.0475

Dollar/Sweden 8.7384 8.7079 +0.21per cent +6.62per cent +8.7397 +8.6971

Euro/Sweden 10.2006 10.1792 +0.21per cent +1.23per cent +10.2055 +10.1750

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Bernadette Baum and Susan Fenton)