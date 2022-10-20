Logo
Business

Dollar hits 150 yen for first time since August 1990
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

20 Oct 2022 03:51PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2022 03:51PM)
LONDON : The dollar rose to 150 yen for the first time since August 1990 on Thursday, as the widening gap between Japanese yields and those elsewhere continued to drive the yen lower.

Source: Reuters

