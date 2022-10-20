Dollar hits 150 yen for first time since August 1990

LONDON : The dollar rose to 150 yen for the first time since August 1990 on Thursday, as the widening gap between Japanese yields and those elsewhere continued to drive the yen lower.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
LONDON : The dollar rose to 150 yen for the first time since August 1990 on Thursday, as the widening gap between Japanese yields and those elsewhere continued to drive the yen lower.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us