Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie

TOKYO : The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery.

The greenback has also been boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve could still start to taper stimulus this year, even with COVID-19 infections surging this month in the United States.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was little changed at 93.544 from Thursday, when it touched 93.587 for the first time since early November. For the week, it's on track to gain 1.1per cent, the most in two months.

The Canadian dollar dropped to a fresh six-month low of CUS$1.2832 amid a plunge in oil prices on those economic growth worries, while the Aussie and New Zealand dollars languished near nine-month lows.

"Risk aversion in the air has buoyed the greenback, with pro-growth currencies bearing the brunt of it," Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

The yen, another safe-haven currency, slipped 0.1per cent to 109.87 per dollar on Friday, but remains in the centre of its trading range of the past six weeks.

The euro ticked up 0.05per cent to US$1.6825, but still traded near the 9 1/2-month low of US$1.16655 reached overnight. It is down 0.94per cent this week, the most since mid-June.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond buying later this year, although divisions remain on the timing and pace of a taper, and whether inflation, joblessness or the coronavirus pandemic pose a bigger risk to economic recovery.

A decline in debt purchases by the Fed is widely considered positive for the dollar as it is expected to raise U.S. government bond yields, making it more attractive for investors to hold dollar-denominated assets.

The Aussie rose 0.1per cent to US$0.7155 on Friday, but was still close to the 9 1/2-month low of US$0.7143 reached on Thursday. It has fallen 3per cent this week, on track for its worst performance since September of last year, with most of the country under lockdown to battle a COVID-19 outbreak.

New Zealand's kiwi ticked up 0.1per cent to US$0.6832, but remained near Thursday's nine-month trough of US$0.6810. It has sunk 2.9per cent for the week, also the worst since September, after its central bank delayed a rate hike, shifting gears as the country went into a snap COVID-19 lockdown.

Sterling touched a fresh one-month low of US$1.3628 on Friday, before trading 0.07per cent higher at US$1.3638. It has fallen 1.64per cent this week, which would be the biggest drop for two months.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0101 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

US$1.1681 US$1.1677 +0.05per cent -4.39per cent +1.1684 +1.1675

Dollar/Yen

109.8300 109.7900 +0.05per cent +6.34per cent +109.8800 +109.8400

Euro/Yen

128.30 128.12 +0.14per cent +1.09per cent +128.3700 +128.1600

Dollar/Swiss

0.9179 0.9188 -0.09per cent +3.76per cent +0.9189 +0.9180

Sterling/Dollar

1.3638 1.3631 +0.06per cent -0.17per cent +1.3640 +1.3628

Dollar/Canadian

1.2816 1.2831 -0.12per cent +0.64per cent +1.2832 +1.2816

Aussie/Dollar

0.7154 0.7147 +0.10per cent -7.00per cent +0.7156 +0.7145

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.6831 0.6827 +0.11per cent -4.83per cent +0.6836 +0.6815

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)