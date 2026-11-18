TOKYO, Nov 18 : The dollar held steady near a 19-month high on Wednesday as US economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes.

The yen edged lower even after Japanese trade figures showed exports set a record monthly value in October on strong demand in the semiconductor sector. The Aussie dollar languished near a 10-month low.

Data on Tuesday showed US retail sales increased moderately in October, reinforcing expectations for a rate hike next month. Attention turns to US housing starts data due later on Wednesday as well as a series of Fed speakers, all ahead of the Thursday release of minutes of the central bank's meeting last month when it held rates steady.

"Overall, the report reinforces our view that further interest rate hikes from the Fed are warranted in order to counter demand-pull inflation," Henry Russell, a London-based economist for ANZ, said about the US sales data. "The strength of domestic demand in the US, in our view, warrants a decisive monetary policy response from the Fed."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, edged up 0.05 per cent to 103.66. It touched 103.78 overnight, its highest level since April 2, 2025.

The euro fell 0.12 per cent to $1.0984, while the yen weakened 0.06 per cent to 159.46 per dollar. Sterling lost 0.06 per cent to stand at $1.32.

Investors remain convinced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December as it tries to curb inflation. Traders expect a quarter-point rate hike in December, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

In addition to a 0.2 per cent rise in retail sales that matched expectations, import prices climbed 1.1 per cent in October compared with expectations for a 0.7 per cent increase.

New York Fed President John Williams is expected to speak again following comments on Tuesday when he said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates again to lean against high inflation. Fed Board Governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are also expected to speak at separate events.

More US data is expected with the Census Bureau due to report housing starts data for October. Analysts are projecting an increase to 1.245 million from 1.221 million in September, while building permits likely decreased.

The recent selloff in AI and tech stocks — which have been rocked by the sudden departure of Nvidia's CEO, a Democratic sweep in US midterm elections and worries about a debt-fuelled AI infrastructure expansion — has dented risk appetite, leaving investors on edge.

Markets got a measure of relief after Nvidia reported after the bell that third-quarter revenue doubled and forecast higher-than-estimated sales for the fourth quarter, boosting shares in Asia. The next major test of sentiment will be the market debut of AI bellwether Anthropic on Thursday.

Japanese data on Wednesday showed exports rose for a 14th successive month in October, highlighting the resilience of external demand even as policymakers remain wary of a potential slowdown in AI-related investment.

Total exports by value jumped 20.5 per cent in October from the same month a year earlier, compared with a median market forecast of 20 per cent and following a 16.5 per cent on-year gain in September.

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.673 per US dollar after earlier touching its weakest point since January 19. The kiwi strengthened 0.05 per cent versus the greenback to $0.5495, edging up from a 19-month low hit on Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.55 per cent to $64,660.70, and ether rose 0.63 per cent to $1,816.60.