Dollar jumps as consumer prices rise more than expected

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar jumped on Wednesday after data showed that consumer prices rose more than economists expected in January, raising the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer as it battles to bring down price pressures.

The headline consumer price index rose by 0.5 per cent in January, while the core index rose by 0.4 per cent. Both were expected to rise by 0.3 per cent.

That puts headline consumer price gains at 3.0 per cent for the year, above expectations for a 2.9 per cent increase, while core prices rose at an annual pace of 3.3 per cent, above expectations for a 3.1 per cent rise.

"The takeaway is no matter what the reason was for the upside surprise, the Fed has been very clear that it won't cut rates until inflation is close to 2 per cent," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"Whether it's one-offs due to eggs or the fire in California, the prospect of hitting 2 per cent inflation this year when we start the year with 0.5 per cent is greatly diminished,” Button said.

The dollar index was last up 0.48 per cent on the day at 108.45, while the euro fell 0.32 per cent to $1.0327. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 1.25 per cent to 154.39 yen.

Interest rate futures traders are now pricing in 28 basis points of cuts by December, down from around 37 basis points before the data, implying only one 25-basis-point cut for the year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank was in no rush to cut its short-term interest rate again, noting that the U.S. economy was "strong overall," with low unemployment and inflation above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

He made the comments in testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Powell will also testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, traders are also focused on tariffs from the Donald Trump administration, which some analysts fear could add to price pressures if implemented.

Trump's trade advisers were finalising plans on Wednesday for the reciprocal tariffs the U.S. president has vowed to impose on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports.

Separately, trade ministers of the 27-country European Union were due to meet later by video conference to determine their response after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said tariff moves against the bloc "will not go unanswered".

Trump is also planning to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent effective on March 4.