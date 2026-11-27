TOKYO, Nov 27 : The US dollar hovered below a 22-month peak in holiday-thinned trading on Friday, with traders looking to equity markets for clues on direction as doubts about the AI trade trigger heightened volatility.

The New Zealand dollar rose after long-awaited results of the general election reduced political uncertainty, even with no clear winner. The Aussie dollar was also pulled higher by its neighbour.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was steady at 103.74, at the end of a week that saw it pop to the highest level since March of last year at 104.53 on Monday only to erase those gains a day later. For the week, the index is currently down 0.1 per cent.

The US currency was steady at 159.27 yen midway into Friday's Asian session, and has been pinned below 160 yen by worries of another round of Japanese intervention.

The greenback weakened 0.1 per cent to 0.83435 Swiss franc.

The euro was little changed at $1.09725 and sterling gained slightly to $1.3118.

"All eyes are on whether the downtrend in AI-related stocks will turn around," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note.

A recovery could see currencies such as the Aussie and high-yielding Mexican peso bounce back, while renewed selling would likely see those currencies under additional pressure, they said.

Japan's tech-heavy Nikkei share index gained 2 per cent on Friday, while South Korea's KOSPI climbed 3.9 per cent.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar added 0.4 per cent to $0.66635, finding its feet after dipping to a one-year low of $0.6559 on Wednesday.

It also got support from a jump in the kiwi dollar earlier in the session, as results of the general election initially lifted the local currency as much as 0.6 per cent. However, those gains later ebbed, and the currency was last 0.3 per cent higher on the day at $0.5484.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will seek the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power after official results on Friday showed he fell just short of a parliamentary majority.

"NZD has risen slightly on the reduction — but not removal — of uncertainty, but the move is polluted by the USD effect," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand market strategy.

"Risks of another breakdown remain, and we wouldn't rule out $0.5400 during the week ahead," he said. "Much of the bearish impetus has been due to the surging US dollar and hawkish Fed repricing."

The US currency has been supported by expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening, with traders seeing a quarter-point interest rate hike on December 9 as a near certainty, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Hotter-than-expected US core personal consumption expenditures inflation in October, a sharp upward revision to third-quarter gross domestic product and a Federal Reserve survey showing continued economic growth and sticky inflation also have traders confident of an additional hike by around April.

The dollar index has risen about 5.7 per cent so far in 2026, with only a month left in the year. The index is up 1.7 per cent this month, putting it on track for its first run of three straight monthly gains since the final three months of 2024.

"The USD looks to be on a stronger-for-longer path than previously expected," NAB strategists wrote in a research report.

However, "given its rapid rise, we see limited scope for further gains," they added.