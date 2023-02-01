Dollar pauses ahead of Fed rate decision

SINGAPORE : The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Wednesday after easing in the previous session following U.S. data that showed moderating wage pressure, with investors keenly awaiting the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points later on Wednesday, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference is likely to take the spotlight as traders attempt to gauge how long the Fed is likely to stay hawkish.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, fell 0.029 per cent to 102.060. It slipped 0.16 per cent in the previous session, in part because of a report showing U.S. labour costs had increased in the fourth quarter at their slowest pace in a year.

The index has fallen for four straight months. As investors price in the Fed reaching the end of its rate-hike cycle, the index is far from the 20-year high of 114.78 it touched on Sept. 28.

Investor attention this week will also be on the monetary path taken by European Central Bank and Bank of England, each of which is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday.

The euro was down 0.03 per cent to $1.0859, while sterling was last trading at $1.231, down 0.08 per cent on the day.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.10 per cent versus the greenback at 129.98 per dollar.

Prices of Fed funds futures imply the Fed's benchmark rate will peak at 4.91 per cent in June, up from 4.33 per cent, then fall to 4.48 per cent by December.

"Recent progress on inflation has encouraged market participants to expect the Fed to quickly pivot from interest rate hikes to interest rate cuts," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Since signs of labour market loosening were limited, the Fed would likely pair a smaller rate hike this week with hawkish communication, she said. "The U.S. dollar can in turn enjoy a brief rally if markets reassess their expectations for a quick FOMC pivot."

The Fed increased interest rates by 50 basis points in December after four successive 75 bps rate hikes. It said then that interest rates might need to be higher for longer to tame inflation.

"The expectations of a soft landing have picked up since the start of the year, relative to the rising recession bets seen in second half of last year," Saxo Markets strategists said.

"There is some reason to believe that Powell and team may be aiming to lengthen the hiking cycle in order to buy more time to assess both the incoming data and the impact of their previous aggressive rate hikes."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0126 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.0860 $1.0861 +0.00 per cent +1.37 per cent +1.0865 +1.0859

Dollar/Yen 129.9850 130.1000 -0.08 per cent -0.94 per cent +130.1950 +130.0000

Euro/Yen 141.16 141.31 -0.11 per cent +0.61 per cent +141.3900 +141.0800

Dollar/Swiss 0.9166 0.9162 +0.04 per cent -0.88 per cent +0.9167 +0.9160

Sterling/Dollar 1.2309 1.2317 -0.06 per cent +1.79 per cent +1.2325 +1.2305

Dollar/Canadian 1.3302 1.3307 -0.05 per cent -1.84 per cent +1.3309 +1.3299

Aussie/Dollar 0.7050 0.7054 -0.07 per cent +3.41 per cent +0.7056 +0.7048

NZ 0.6432 0.6436 -0.02 per cent +1.34 per cent +0.6440 +0.6426

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ