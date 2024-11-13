Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dollar pulls back from six-month peak after US inflation data
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dollar pulls back from six-month peak after US inflation data

Dollar pulls back from six-month peak after US inflation data

Woman holds U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 10:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar pulled back from a 6-1/2-month high against major currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation for October increased in line with expectations, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates.

The greenback has risen to its highest level since May 1 buoyed by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, which sparked expectations of potential tariffs and other measures by his incoming administration seen as inflationary.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,fell 0.1 per cent to 105.88 after reaching as high as 106.21.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement