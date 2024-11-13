Dollar pulls back from six-month peak after US inflation data

NEW YORK : The U.S. dollar pulled back from a 6-1/2-month high against major currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation for October increased in line with expectations, suggesting the Federal Reserve will keep cutting rates.

The greenback has risen to its highest level since May 1 buoyed by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, which sparked expectations of potential tariffs and other measures by his incoming administration seen as inflationary.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,fell 0.1 per cent to 105.88 after reaching as high as 106.21.