Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dollar recoils as Fed douses hawkish bets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dollar recoils as Fed douses hawkish bets

Dollar recoils as Fed douses hawkish bets

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 May 2022 09:18AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 09:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : The dollar was nursing its sharpest fall in more than a month on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points but poured cold water on the idea that even larger rises could lie ahead.

The U.S dollar index toppled from a five-year high and fell 0.9 per cent overnight to 102.450. Antipodean currencies surged, especially the Aussie dollar, which enjoyed its biggest one-day percentage gain in over a decade as investors dialled back bets on the Fed staying ahead of Australia's central bank.

The euro rose nearly 1 per cent and last bought $1.0606. The yen fought its way back to the stronger side of 130 per dollar for the first time in a week, last trading at 129.26.

Sterling rose more than 1 per cent to $1.2605 and swaps markets are fully pricing a 25 bp hike from the Bank of England later in the day.

The Fed hike was the largest since 2000 as policymakers urgently tried to tamp down inflation. But at the press conference afterwards Chair Jerome Powell said Fed members aren't actively considering 75-basis-point moves in the future.

Fed funds futures rallied to take some of the edge from markets' aggressive outlook on U.S. rates, though a further 200 bps of hikes remain priced in for the rest of the year.

"The Fed simply could not (or, better, would not) hurdle the hawkish bar that the market had set," Brian Daingerfield, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at NatWest Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

"I don't think it's hyperbole to say that today represented the first 'dovish' surprise by the Fed relative to market expectations in over six months."

The Aussie dollar's 2.2 per cent leap was its largest since late 2011 and followed a surprisingly hawkish turn from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which began its cycle of interest rate rises with a larger-than-expected 25 bp hike on Tuesday.

The Aussie was last at $0.7236, edging a little lower from its overnight peak of $0.7265. The New Zealand dollar jumped 1.7 per cent, its largest one-day rise in two years, to sit back above $0.65 at $0.6537.

The dollar's losses gave support to cryptocurrencies, too. Bitcoin had its best day in more than five weeks, rising 5 per cent to sit just below $40,000.

Trade was thinned in the Asia session by a public holiday in Japan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us