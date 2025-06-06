Dollar rises against major peers after US jobs data

NEW YORK :The dollar rose against major currencies on Friday after data showed better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in May despite a slowdown from the previous month, suggesting the Federal Reserve might wait longer to cut interest rates.

Labor Department data showed that employers added 139,000 jobs in May, fewer than the 147,000 jobs added in April, but exceeding the 130,000 gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The dollar was up 0.79 per cent to 144.65 against the Japanese yen and added 0.48 per cent to 0.8240 against the Swiss franc. The greenback had extended gains against both safe-haven currencies following the data.

The euro added to losses against the dollar and was down 0.4 per cent at $1.1399.