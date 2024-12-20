Dollar set for third straight weekly gain after inflation data, Fed rate cut

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar retreated from a two-year high on Friday, but was heading for its third consecutive week of gains, with data showing a slowdown in inflation two days after the Federal Reserve delivered a cut to interest rates.

The dollar was down 0.42 per cent against a basket of six other currencies at 107.97, but earlier in the session it rose as high as 108.54 - its highest level since November 2022.

Commerce Department data on Friday showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - rose 0.1 per cent in November after an unrevised 0.2 per cent gain in October.

But in the 12 months through November, the PCE price index advanced 2.4 per cent compared with a 2.3 per cent increase in October.