Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Dollar set for third straight weekly gain after inflation data, Fed rate cut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Dollar set for third straight weekly gain after inflation data, Fed rate cut

Dollar set for third straight weekly gain after inflation data, Fed rate cut

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

20 Dec 2024 10:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar retreated from a two-year high on Friday, but was heading for its third consecutive week of gains, with data showing a slowdown in inflation two days after the Federal Reserve delivered a cut to interest rates.

The dollar was down 0.42 per cent against a basket of six other currencies at 107.97, but earlier in the session it rose as high as 108.54 - its highest level since November 2022.

Commerce Department data on Friday showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - rose 0.1 per cent in November after an unrevised 0.2 per cent gain in October.

But in the 12 months through November, the PCE price index advanced 2.4 per cent compared with a 2.3 per cent increase in October.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement