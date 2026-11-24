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By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 24 : The dollar slipped on Tuesday, giving back much of Monday's gains, as a sharp rally in AI stocks sparked by Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's CEO faded, and traders questioned whether the greenback had climbed too far, too fast.

The US currency has been supported by bets that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates, since growth remains strong and inflation is still stubbornly above the Fed's 2 per cent target.

Still, "the US growth edge over the Eurozone, UK, and Japan narrowed further in November," which could weigh on the dollar, said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 98 per cent odds of a Fed hike in December, and a 66 per cent chance of an additional increase in January, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Huang's reinstatement on Monday gave equities some relief, but some analysts are questioning how long it will last.

Recent stock market wobbles have raised questions about how far the Fed can tighten without hurting the economy. The AI trade has lifted the dollar by drawing capital into the US and raising growth expectations. The dollar also tends to act as a safe haven when stocks fall.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.52 per cent to 103.76, with the euro up 0.72 per cent at $1.0978.

The single currency was also boosted by data showing that German business morale rose for a seventh straight month in November.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.11 per cent against the greenback to 159.15 per dollar. Sterling strengthened 0.59 per cent to $1.3106.

The Australian dollar strengthened 0.35 per cent to $0.6649, but remained near 11-month lows. In the last month, it has been the worst-performing major currency against the dollar, with a drop of more than 5 per cent as traders price in the prospect of rate cuts.

Analysts at JPMorgan said short positions in the Aussie dollar have "accumulated substantially", with bearish positioning reaching "extreme levels in some cases" by their metrics.

Weekly data from the US markets regulator shows speculators hold their largest bearish position in the Aussie on record, worth some $12.25 billion, according to LSEG calculations.

"Looking first at options, AUD puts have been outnumbering calls for several months now. Early in this process, it seemed reasonable to assume that this might simply be macro hedging, rather than actual outright directional positioning. But the flows have probably migrated to the latter of late," JPMorgan said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.69 per cent to $60,255.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper and Rae Wee, editing by Deepa Babington)