Dollar strengthens against peers after blowout jobs data

NEW YORK, Feb 11 : The dollar strengthened against major currencies including the euro and Swiss franc on Wednesday following surprisingly strong employment data that suggested underlying U.S. economic health.

U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in January, surpassing the 70,000 jobs that economists polled by Reuters had estimated, and indicating that the Federal Reserve would continue holding off on further rate cuts.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 per cent in January from 4.4 per cent in December.

The dollar rose 0.13 per cent to 0.769 against the Swiss franc. The euro down 0.13 per cent against the dollar at $1.1879.

The dollar index rose 0.03 per cent to 96.95.