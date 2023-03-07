Dollar subdued ahead of Powell testimony

SINGAPORE : The dollar was subdued on Tuesday ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, which investors will focus on for cues of the path the U.S. central bank is likely to take in tackling sticky inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, was 0.067 per cent higher at 104.31, having skidded 0.26 per cent overnight. The index is down 0.6 per cent for the month following a 2.6 per cent gain in February.

The Australian dollar rose 0.01 per cent against the U.S. dollar at $0.673 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision later in the day where a quarter-percentage point rate hike is widely expected.

The euro was 0.03 per cent lower at $1.0675, having risen nearly 0.5 per cent overnight. Sterling was last trading at $1.2025, up 0.03 per cent on the day, while the kiwi fell 0.08 per cent to $0.619.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.15 per cent to 136.14 per dollar ahead of the final policy meeting for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday and Friday.

Powell's testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday will largely dictate currency market moves this week, with the February jobs report due on Friday also keenly awaited.

Kevin Cummins, chief economist at NatWest Markets, said Powell would likely express heightened concern around inflation but would probably stop short of raising expectations for a 50 basis point hike on March 22.

After delivering jumbo hikes last year, the Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points at its past two meetings, but resilient economic data throughout February stoked fears of the central bank going back to large hikes.

"We suspect he (Powell) will sound noncommittal for now and take his cues from the looming upcoming key data," said Cummins, who expects the Fed to raise interest rates by 50 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 76 per cent probability the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its March meeting. They also expect interest rates to peak at 5.48 per cent in September and still be above 5 per cent at the end of the year.

"What has become clear to financial markets is that inflation is proving far stickier than most had felt at the start of the year," ING economists said.

"A return to the disinflation and weaker dollar narrative will have to wait."

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0115 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.0679 $1.0684 -0.04 per cent -0.33 per cent +1.0687 +1.0676

Dollar/Yen 136.1000 136.0800 -0.03 per cent +3.66 per cent +136.1650 +136.0350

Euro/Yen 145.36 145.17 +0.13 per cent +3.61 per cent +145.4000 +145.1600

Dollar/Swiss 0.9312 0.9308 +0.05 per cent +0.71 per cent +0.9314 +0.9308

Sterling/Dollar 1.2027 1.2027 +0.01 per cent -0.54 per cent +1.2029 +1.2017

Dollar/Canadian 1.3613 1.3612 +0.03 per cent +0.49 per cent +1.3618 +1.3612

Aussie/Dollar 0.6728 0.6732 -0.04 per cent -1.28 per cent +0.6733 +0.6728

NZ 0.6192 0.6197 -0.08 per cent -2.48 per cent +0.6198 +0.6190

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ