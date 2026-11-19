NEW YORK, Nov 19 : The dollar eased against most major peers on Thursday as its recent rally lost momentum ahead of AI company Anthropic's market debut, seen as a key test of appetite for riskier assets and broader market sentiment.

The dollar rally started on November 10 when hotter-than-expected US inflation data bolstered expectations that the US Federal Reserve would tighten its policy.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller called for a more aggressive response to inflation, while minutes of the central bank's October 27 to 28 meeting showed policymakers increasingly concerned that additional tightening might be needed.

"The dollar has had a good run here ... I think a lot of good news is priced into the dollar at this point," Shaun Osborne, chief ​currency strategist at Scotiabank, said.

"Dollar bulls are going to need more conviction or more bullish news to drive dollar gains in the short run here," said Osborne, who pegged some of the dollar's softer tone to a pickup in risk sentiment ahead of the Anthropic IPO.

Nasdaq futures rose on Thursday after Anthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, bolstering expectations for a strong debut and reviving sentiment around AI stocks.

The dollar index this week reached its highest level since April 2, 2025, when US President Donald Trump revealed a sweeping tariff package, triggering a selloff in US assets.

It was last down 0.2 per cent at 103.65, after reaching 103.97. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.1002.

Barclays analysts said fiscal stimulus and strong AI-related capital spending point to a resilient US economy, a wider output gap and higher-for-longer interest rates, all supportive of dollar strength.

The dollar's gains have come despite a selloff in technology shares.

A Deutsche Bank tracker following more than 100 foreign-domiciled exchange-traded funds showed large dip-buying of US stocks by foreigners over the last two weeks, the biggest buying spree so far this year. Such a move reinforces the view that the dollar has been supported by investor flows into US equities.

YEN SLIPS AS SAFE-HAVEN FLOWS FADE

The dollar was up 0.4 per cent to 159.905 yen, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Analysts said that a further selloff in AI-linked assets could support the yen through safe-haven buying and repatriation flows, with the impact likely to be more pronounced against other currencies than against the dollar.

The risk-sensitive Aussie was about flat on the day after hitting a fresh 11-month low earlier in the session. Australia's employment fell for a second straight month in October and the jobless rate climbed to a five-year high, bolstering the view that rates have likely peaked.

"The sharp hawkish repricing of Fed rate hike expectations is contributing (to) the weakness in commodity prices and related currencies," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

UBS brought forward its forecast for the first Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut to August next year from November, and extended the easing cycle to three cuts from two, citing elevated inflation and a deterioration in the labour and housing markets.

Sterling pulled back from a 20-month high against the euro, though investors remained upbeat about the UK interest rate outlook and wary of headwinds facing the single currency ahead of key elections across Europe in 2027. The pound rose 0.1 per cent against the dollar to $1.3162.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin rose 2.5 per cent to $63,870, pulling away from the four-month low of $62,026 touched on Sunday, aided by stronger risk appetite.