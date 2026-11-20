NEW YORK, Nov 20 : The US dollar eased across the board on Friday as a weeks-long rally fueled by bets on a hawkish Federal Reserve lost momentum, but waning appetite for riskier currencies kept the dollar's losses in check.

The dollar index fell 0.1 per cent to 103.86, just short of the 103.9 level it touched in the previous session, its highest since April 2025. The index was on track to snap an eight-session winning streak and is up 1.9 per cent so far this month.

The dollar's rally accelerated on November 10, when hotter-than-expected US inflation data reinforced bets that the Fed would tighten policy and Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50-basis-point hike in December should be considered.

"I think the momentum has stalled for the dollar ... but I think it's a little bit early to pick a top for the dollar," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Capital Markets.

US Treasury yields dropped on Friday as a multitude of AI-related concerns weighed on global stocks and Anthropic's record market debut on Thursday did little to revive investor confidence. On Friday, investors sought out safe-haven assets. Lower Treasury yields also boosted the relative appeal of the Swiss franc. The dollar slipped 0.5 per cent against the franc.

"When US rates are falling, low-yielding currencies look better," Chandler said.

Still, strategists see the dollar continuing to draw some support from the outlook for a hawkish Fed.

Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, said that while there is only a weak case for another steep correction in equities, "there is no reason for the Fed to drop its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon."

He pointed to the release next week of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, a key inflation gauge for the Fed, which Turner said will likely confirm that the US central bank needs to act.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Friday made a case for more interest rate hikes, saying the US central bank's current policy rate is not high enough to deal with inflation levels she views with "great concern."

US President Donald Trump said during a news conference on Friday that interest rates were too high because the Federal Reserve is "political."

YEN FIRMS ON INFLATION DATA

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.6 per cent to 158.78, still close to levels at which Japanese authorities intervened in July to shore up the drooping currency.

"The yen has jumped today, helped by lower US rates and firm Japanese October CPI," Chandler said.

Japan's annual core inflation accelerated to 2.2 per cent in October, staying above the central bank's 2 per cent target for a second straight month and pointing to broadening price pressures that strengthen the case for a near-term rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Analysts at Capital Economics argue that the yen's recent weakness is unlikely to last. With long-term inflation expectations now around target, further increases in yields would be mostly in real terms, which, combined with their view that US yields will fall, should prove yen-positive, the analysts said.

Sterling was little changed on the day but hovered near a one-year low against the dollar, at $1.3091.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell below the $60,000 level on Friday for the first time since July, as lofty valuation concerns weighed on the AI trade and other risk assets. Bitcoin was last down 6 per cent to $57,939.