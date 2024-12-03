Trump vows to defend US dollar hegemony, but is it under threat?

NEW YORK: US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened retaliation against governments that challenge the US dollar, vowing "100 per cent tariffs" on countries that undercut the US currency.

The Republican vowed the action on states that "create a new BRICS Currency" or otherwise "replace the mighty US dollar," according to a post on Truth Social on Monday.

BRICS refers to a grouping that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has expanded in recent years to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's statement, however, comes at a time when the greenback's hegemony does not appear to be facing an immediate threat, having been the world's reserve currency for decades.

IS THE DOLLAR'S INFLUENCE DIMINISHING

The US dollar currently comprises 58 per cent of foreign exchange reserves held worldwide, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), down from 67 per cent in 2000.

But the greenback accounts for 74 per cent of export invoices in the Asia-Pacific region, which is the most active in terms of international trade, the IMF says.

The dollar has maintained its unique position globally since the 1944 Bretton Woods accords, the international agreement that established the IMF and required signatories to peg their currencies to the US currency.

The system has evolved since that time and several countries have stopped indexing their currencies to the dollar, but without challenging its status as the global reserve currency.

The United States' massive role in monetary policy also reflects the country's position as the world's largest consumer of goods and services and the source of more than US$8 trillion in government debt held by foreign investors.

The dominance of the US currency has not been affected by the huge scale of its debt, nor by the shakiness of its financial system during the 2008 global financial crisis.

"The US dollar remains as dominant as ever as a global funding currency, a payment currency for international transactions, and a reserve currency," said Eswar Prasad, a professor of international trade policy at Cornell University in New York state.

"Without the dollar as the dominant international currency, the multilateral trading system would effectively cease to exist – making the global economy much less efficient," said Benn Steil, a senior fellow at the US-based Council on Foreign Relations.