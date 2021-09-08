Dongfeng sells 1.15per cent of Stellantis for 600 million euros as part of merger deals

PARIS/MILAN : Dongfeng Motor Hong Kong (DMHK) said on Wednesday it had sold shares equivalent to a 1.15per cent stake in carmaker Stellantis for about 600 million euros (US$710 million).

Dongfeng said it had completed the sale of 36.1 million Stellantis shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process (ABB) at a price of 16.65 euros each.

The sale is part of agreements signed by shareholders upon the merger deal between Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot maker PSA, which created Stellantis at the beginning of this year.

As part of the agreements Dongfeng, a former PSA investor, was required to sell around 36 million shares in Stellantis to third parties by the end of 2022.

No details were provided about who bought shares in the ABB.

After the transaction, the Chinese company retains a 4.5per cent stake in Stellantis and has agreed a 90-day lock-up period on it.

Stellantis other largest shareholders are Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, France's Peugeot family and the French state.

(US$1 = 0.8452 euros)

