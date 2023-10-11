Don’t lie, don’t steal: Bankman-Fried did not play by the rules, Ellison testifies

NEW YORK: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried did not subscribe to rules such as "don't lie" and "don't steal," the failed crypto mogul's former lieutenant Caroline Ellison testified at his fraud trial on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Ellison, the former co-chief executive of Bankman-Fried's crypto hedge fund Alameda Research, said that he described himself as a "utilitarian" who thought the only moral rule that mattered was doing the greatest good for the greatest number of people.

"He didn't think rules like 'don't lie' or 'don't steal' fit in to that framework," she said.

Being around that mindset made her more comfortable over time with taking actions at Bankman-Fried's direction that she knew were wrong at the time, she said.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried plundered billions in customer funds to prop up Alameda, buy real estate and donate more than US$100 million to US political campaigns. FTX collapsed and declared bankruptcy in November 2022, shocking financial markets and destroying Bankman-Fried's reputation as a responsible operator in the cryptocurrency industry.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried directed her to falsify Alameda's balance sheets to keep lenders at bay amid a downturn in cryptocurrency markets in 2022. Balance sheets sent to crypto lenders including Genesis Global Capital concealed that Alameda had borrowed around US$10 billion in FTX customer funds, she said.

The 28-year-old Stanford University graduate said Bankman-Fried, her former boss and sometime romantic partner, also instructed her to draw from the fund's line of credit on the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to repay loans in June 2022.

She is one of three former members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle who have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with the Manhattan US Attorney's office.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy, and has argued that while he made mistakes running FTX, he never intended to steal funds.

In his opening statement last week, defence lawyer Mark Cohen told jurors to question whether cooperating witnesses like Ellison were putting a new, nefarious spin on old decisions by Bankman-Fried which they had originally agreed with.

SAUDI STAKE, BINANCE CRACKDOWN

As cryptocurrency prices plummeted and the value of Alameda's assets dropped, Ellison said her awareness that the funds used to repay loans were ultimately coming from FTX customers put her in a "constant state of dread".

"Every day I was worrying about the possibility of customer withdrawals at FTX," she said.

Ellison said she and Bankman-Fried brainstormed multiple ways to support his companies. She said he suggested selling a stake in FTX to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and boosting its market share by getting regulators to "crack down" on rival crypto exchange Binance.

Ellison said regulators had "promised" Bankman-Fried that a Binance crackdown was coming, but did not elaborate. The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao in June 2023, alleging that they commingled and diverted customer funds. Binance and Zhao have denied the allegations.

Gary Wang, FTX's former technology chief, testified that Bankman-Fried falsely tweeted that FTX was "fine" in November as the exchange faced surging demand for withdrawals. A third cooperating witness, former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh, is also expected to testify at the trial, which could last up to six weeks.