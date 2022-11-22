Don't like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

LONDON: Put off by Elon Musk's muscular management style? Move to us! That's the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner.

Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts with little warning following Musk's tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. About half of the workforce - around 3,700 employees - has been laid off.

Hundreds more are reported to have quit as a result of his sweeping reforms. On Monday (Nov 21), the head of French operations was the latest senior manager to leave.

Spying opportunity, some companies are now trying to pick up experienced engineering talent by appealing to their disdain for the methods of the world's richest person.

Katie Burke, chief people officer at US software company Hubspot, blasted Musk over reports he had fired a group of employees that had criticised him on the company's internal Slack channels. Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

"As a leader, getting criticized is part of your job," she wrote in a Linkedin post. "Great leaders recognize debate and disagreement makes you better and is part of the process. If you want a place where you can disagree (in a kind, clear manner of course) with people, HubSpot is hiring."