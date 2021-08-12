Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information

FILE PHOTO: A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

12 Aug 2021 08:04AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 07:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between US$40 billion and US$50 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The talks have fallen apart in recent weeks, the report added, partly over concerns whether the deal would get antitrust regulators' approval. https://bit.ly/3CFoWUV

Instacart, which plans to list in the next few months, initiated the deal talks, according to the report.

Instacart had also separately initiated talks with Uber about a sales partnership, like Uber's partnership with GoPuff, under which customers of Uber's food delivery service can buy items from GoPuff, the report said, citing a person familiar with the situation. These talks have also fallen apart.

An Instacart spokeswoman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while DoorDash said it does not comment on rumors and speculation.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us