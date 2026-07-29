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DoorDash launches in-house drone delivery program after FAA certification
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DoorDash launches in-house drone delivery program after FAA certification

DoorDash launches in-house drone delivery program after FAA certification

A Doordash delivery bag is seen in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

29 Jul 2026 09:52PM
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July 29 : DoorDash on Wednesday launched its in-house drone-delivery program, DoorDash Air, after securing a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration certification to operate commercial drone deliveries in the U.S.

The move marks the food-delivery company's push into autonomous delivery as it looks to reduce reliance on human couriers and expand its logistics network.

Here are the key details:

• The program was developed by DoorDash Labs, its robotics and autonomy unit, and will eventually be integrated into its delivery app, according to a TechCrunch report.

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• DoorDash said it is building its own aircraft and broader drone infrastructure but did not provide a timeline for commercial deployment.

• The launch adds DoorDash to a growing field of drone-delivery operators that includes Amazon's Prime Air, Alphabet-owned Wing and Zipline, which have been expanding commercial operations in recent years.

• The company will continue working with existing drone-delivery partners Wing and Flytrex even as it develops its own capabilities, the TechCrunch report added.

• DoorDash already operates a multi-modal delivery network that combines human couriers, its Dot sidewalk robots and autonomous delivery partners, with drones serving as an additional fulfillment option.

Source: Reuters
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